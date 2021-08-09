List Of World Records Broken At The Tokyo Olympics 2020

The 32nd Olympic Summer Games have come to a close. This was a unique Olympic Games in many ways, with no spectators, a slew of COVID-19-related laws, and, to put it mildly, local opposition to hosting the country's hallmark event. Tokyo Olympics 2020, on the other hand, witnessed a slew of new records set in a variety of sports.

The Tokyo Olympics have provided us with some great sporting events over the previous two weeks. Many athletes set world records and etched their names in the history books. Athletes have made their mark on the world's largest stage, from Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100-meter butterfly to Sydney McLaughlin in the women's 400-meter hurdles. Let's take a look at some of the world records that were broken at the Tokyo Olympics.

World records at Tokyo Olympics

Lasha Talakhadze, Men’s Weightlifting - Georgia (488 kg)

Women’s 4×100m Freestyle Relay - Australia (3:29.69)

Women’s Track Cycling Team Pursuit - Germany (4:04.242)

Men’s 4×100m Medley Relay - USA (3:26.78m)

Aleksandra Miroslaw, Women’s Speed Climbing - Poland (0.12 seconds)

Karsten Warholm, Men’s 400m Hurdles - Norway (45.94 seconds)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Men’s Olympic 1500m - Norway (3min 28.32sec)

Faith Kipyegon, Women’s 1500m - Kenya (3min 53.11sec)

Men’s Track Cycling Team Pursuit - Italy (3:42.032)

Women’s Team Sprint - China (31.804 seconds)

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay - China (7:40.33 minutes)

Shi Zhiyong, Men’s 73kg Weightlifting - China

Sydney McLaughlin, Women’s 400m Hurdles - USA (51.46 seconds)

Tatjana Schoenmaker, Women’s 200-meter breaststroke - South Africa (2:18.95m)

Caeleb Dressel, Men’s 100m Butterfly - USA (49.45 seconds)

Yulimar Rojas, Women’s Triple Jump - Venezuela (15.67 meters)

India's performance at Tokyo Olympics

With seven medals, this was India's best performance at any Olympic Games. Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal for India, while Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, and the men's hockey team took bronze. Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal in wrestling, and Neeraj Chopra won gold in the men's javelin throw event on the penultimate day of the Olympics.

Prior to this, India's best-ever performance – until yesterday – was at the London Olympics in 2012, when it won six medals. After Abhinav Bindra's historic gold in Beijing in 2008, there was a ripple effect in shooting, with India winning two additional medals in the discipline in London. Wrestler Sushil Kumar improved from bronze to silver in Beijing, while Yogeshwar Dutt became India's second medalist at the Games. Saina Nehwal, a shuttler, and veteran pugilist Mary Kom, brought hope to other Indian women athletes. However, with the exception of PV Sindhu's silver in an amazing final versus Spain's Carolina Marin and Sakshi Malik's bronze, India fell far short of the expectations set in London.

Picture Credit: AP