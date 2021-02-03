Logan Paul Explains Why His Exhibition Fight With Floyd Mayweather Was Postponed: Watch

YouTuber Logan Paul became the talk of the town after it was revealed that the 25-year-old has officially signed a contract to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a special exhibition bout. The two were earlier scheduled to collide on February 20, but the bout was cast in doubts after a now-deleted Instagram post suggested that the event has been postponed. After the news went viral, many fans and critics claimed that the fight was postponed due to “lack of interest”.

Logan Paul vs Mayweather postponed: Paul slams critics

Recently, the YouTuber broke his silence on the topic and slammed haters for saying that the fight was delayed due to lack of interest, adding that no other fight has “made this much noise the whole year”. Speaking on The Night Shift Gaming, Paul explained that the news of postponement was leaked by one of his teammates, which is upsetting. He said there’s still no official date for the bout, claiming that all the parties involved are still “figuring it out”.

Also Read l Logan Paul Instagram: Paul says Floyd bout “makes no sense,” shocked that fight got finalised

Logan Paul vs Mayweather postponed: Paul vows to defeat Mayweather

Shedding light upon the postponement, Logan Paul stated that going through business negotiations with someone as high-profile as Floyd Mayweather comes with its own share of complications. He said there are still a lot of “hoops” to jump through as Mayweather is someone who everyone wants to fight with. “There are a lot of people involved, and you've only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 per cent right. And we're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, no, I'm still going to beat the s**t out of Floyd Mayweather; or maybe he's going to beat the s**t out of me,” he concluded.

Also Read l Logan Paul boxing: Paul annoyed Floyd enough to land exhibition bout contract: Watch

Also Read l Logan Paul boxing: Paul takes EPIC shot at Floyd ahead of their exhibition fight

Going into the bout, Mayweather is a huge betting favourite as Logan Paul boasts of an underwhelming pro-record of 0-1, as compared to Money Man’s 50-0. Though the YouTuber has reach and size advantage on paper, it means nothing against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather. While Paul thinks that he will ‘beat the s**t out of Mayweather’, fans disagree, considering the 25-year-old lost his only pro bout to fellow YouTuber KSI.

Also Read l Mike Tyson explains why Floyd Mayweather is not the GOAT, compares 50-0 record with others

Image Source: Logan Paul Instagram