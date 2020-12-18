Logan Paul Annoyed Floyd Mayweather Enough To Land Exhibition Bout Contract: Watch

Logan Paul recently uploaded a video on his YouTube channel documenting how he scored an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, which is scheduled to take place in February 2021. The eight-minute-long video also includes a FaceTime call between the two, where Logan Paul revealed how the beef between him and Mayweather actually started.

The 25-year-old claimed that it all began at a charity basketball game last year. The pair were playing on opposite teams when Floyd Mayweather “put hands on” Logan Paul, which the YouTuber thinks was “disrespectful”. While The Money Man doesn’t remember meeting Paul in the past, Logan Paul claims that “now I've gotta kick his a**”.

How Logan Paul landed the Floyd Mayweather bout?

Later, Paul concocted a plan with his teammates, which was to “wind up Mayweather” at a fan meet and greet on Fanmio. However, while the YouTuber initially intended to just “chirp a bit” during the call, he went overboard and “the next thing you know, I'm talking s*** to the greatest boxer on the planet”. While talking to Mayweather, Paul wasted no time in challenging him to a boxing bout, with Mayweather replying, “If you’re a real fighter, yeah”.

Floyd Mayweather again reiterated that he doesn’t know who Paul is, claiming that he could make millions even by fighting anyone else. Logan Paul continued his trash-talk, but Floyd Mayweather signalled his teammate to hang up on Paul before saying, “This ain't what you do. You play boxing. I fight for real, you know that”.

After Mayweather hung up the call and continued talking to fans, Logan Paul reflected on the conversation and told his YouTube subscribers that he defiantly got under Mayweather’s skin. "A few weeks later I was presented with an actual contract," he added. Paul then admitted that even after receiving the contract, he continued to target Mayweather while training for the bout at the same time.

Despite Logan Paul's underwhelming 0-1 professional record, the 50-0 fighter is taking him seriously. Mayweather’s sparring partner Denis Douglin recently told The Sun that the unbeaten welterweight will “train his a** off” and will be ready for Logan Paul by February 2021.

Image Source: Logan Paul/ YouTube