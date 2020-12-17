Logan Paul Says Floyd Mayweather Bout “makes No Sense,” Shocked That Fight Got Finalised

Logan Paul recently claimed that he knew his upcoming exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather Jr “makes no sense,” but is looking forward to it and considers it to be the biggest accomplishment ever. The 25-year-old achieved fame on YouTube as a vlogger, prankster and influencer, but he burst in the boxing scene after a pair of boxing matches against fellow YouTuber KSI. Their first fight was an amateur bout, which ended in a controversial draw. The second was a professional bout that ended with a split decision win in KSI’s favour.

Despite boasting an underwhelming 0-1 pro boxing record, Logan Paul has shocked the world by capturing a bout against Floyd Mayweather, arguably the greatest boxer of all time. The two will collide in a special exhibition bout which will take place on February 20, 2021. While speaking to former UFC heavyweight star Brendan Schaub on Food Truck Diaries, Paul explained how the bout came through and admitted that it “makes no sense”.

Mayweather career: Logan Paul reveals how the Mayweather bout came through

Logan Paul said that a few weeks ago, his manager asked him about Mayweather and if he’d be interested in fighting the Money Man in an exhibition bout. At that time, Paul thought that he was being pranked, so he sarcastically said ‘yes’, thinking that the fight would never go down. However, the 25-year-old was surprised after his manager gave him a contract of the bout and asked him to sign it.

Logan Paul thought he was being pranked again, so he signed the contract but soon realised that everything was real. Logan Paul claimed he met various officials and after months of back-and-forth, the fight was finalised. “I signed it, and then after just months and months of going back and forth and figuring out dates, we had three different dates, and how to announce it, and just like the strategy behind it, it finally came to fruition, and this event that supersedes everything I’ve ever done in my life is finally solidified.”

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather bout was announced a few days ago, but the official rules of the special exhibition are yet to be revealed. While the undercard of the event is expected to be announced soon, tickets for the February event are already on sale.

Image Source: Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul Instagram