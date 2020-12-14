Logan Paul Takes EPIC Shot At Floyd Mayweather Ahead Of Their Special Exhibition Fight

Logan Paul recently took to social media and trolled Floyd Mayweather, who he’s scheduled to face in a special exhibition fight on February 20, 2020. The YouTuber, who’s more than 6 feet tall, took aim at Mayweather’s 5ft 8in frame in a doctored picture. In the now-viral pic, Logan Paul can be seen looking down on the boxing legend, as he captioned the post: "50 and oh my god he’s small".

Logan Paul’s latest jibe comes after the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight was made official a few weeks ago. The Initial reaction of the announcement was mixed, with some calling it a “joke,” while others predicting it to be one of the biggest PPVs of 2021. The American celebrity has fought as a professional just once, losing to fellow YouTube KSI by split-decision in November 2019. Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, is currently undefeated at 50-0, having last fought former UFC double champion UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.

After beating Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather retired as a professional boxer, but in 2018, he came out of retirement, to fight featherweight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in Japan. Floyd Mayweather took a KO win against Nasukawa and earned around $9 million for just 139 seconds of work. Mayweather also confirmed earlier that he’ll return to Tokyo next year, after the Logan Paul fight.

Logan Paul vs Mayweather: Floyd appears unbothered by criticism

Floyd Mayweather, who’s a former five-weight world champion and is considered to be the best of his generation, is a huge betting favourite going into the bout. While the YouTuber has the size and reach advantage, it means nothing against a professional boxer as fast and technical as Floyd Mayweather. And while Paul claims that he’ll end the bout with one punch, fans disagree and claim that the bout is an easy money maker for the pound-for-pound juggernaut.

Despite criticism from fans and pundits alike, Floyd Mayweather appears unbothered. In a recent press conference, The Money Man claimed that he agreed for the fight Paul because he wants to entertain the fans. "I have never shied away from doing things differently throughout my career and fighting Logan Paul in this special exhibition is just another opportunity for me to do it again," he added.

Image Source: Logan Paul Instagram