Logan Paul Trains Alongside Brother Jake Ahead Of ‘special’ Mayweather Exhibition Bout

On Thursday, YouTube sensation Logan Paul was spotted training alongside his younger brother, Jake, only a few months prior to his 'special' bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The 25-year-old, who was captured skipping in the video, recently claimed that he already managed to get "under the skin" of the undefeated Mayweather. The exhibition bout between Mayweather and Logan Paul is scheduled to take place on February 20, 2021, with the venue of the fight yet to be decided upon.

Logan Paul training with little brother Jake Paul at his mansion in LA

Logan Paul's fight with Floyd Mayweather was confirmed earlier this month and the Youtuber is wasting no time in preparation for the bout. On Thursday, Logan's close friend Adan Castillo took to Instagram and posted a video of Logan and Jake training together. In Castillo's Instagram story, Logan was seen skipping along with Jake in the backyard of their mansion in Los Angeles. The Paul brothers were spotted skipping with a rope with a trainer monitoring their progress.

Jake, who is now 2-0 in his boxing career, knocked out retired NBA player Nate Robinson, 36, in November. The 23-year-old grabbed headlines for calling out UFC star Conor McGregor and then attacked Dillon Danis with water balloons during a drive-by.

Logan, who lost his only professional bout against fellow YouTuber KSI, posted a video of himself training in the gym and punching last month and escalated the feud with Mayweather. He also claimed that he won the 'war of words' with Mayweather and was already "under his skin", which forced the boxing icon to come out of retirement for their exhibition bout.

Mayweather, who retired 50-0 as a professional in 2017 after beating Conor McGregor, then announced the mismatch on his Instagram at the start of December.

Mayweather hasn't fought since his New Year’s Eve exhibition bout back in 2018 in Japan when he knocked out Tenshin Nasukawa in one less than two-and-a-half minutes. Mayweather was barely touched and earned a whopping $9 million in just 139 seconds. However, with the 18-year age difference between the two and Logan being much bigger than Mayweather in size, boxing fans have been worried whether the 15-time champion will maintain his unbeaten streak.

