Aaron Rodgers Donates $1 Million To Small Businesses In Hometown Amidst The Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged local and small businesses around the globe and Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers is doing his bit to support them. The 37-year-old hasn't forgotten his roots despite a stellar NFL career and has made a sizeable towards small businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California. The Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund was created last month and will raise over $1 million for supporting small businesses.

Aaron Rodgers donates 1 million to help small and local businesses in his home town

Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 small businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California according to a press release obtained by NFL.com. The Aaron Rodgers donation will cover rent and/or other operational costs for about three months or longer for the restaurants and retail businesses. The 37-year-old personally notified nine of the business owners via video calls, which he shared on his Instagram account. Rodgers said in the statement that small, locally owned businesses were the 'heart and soul' of a community.

I partnered with @NVCF to raise funds for small businesses in butte county that have been struggling during the pandemic. Here’s some highlights from the past week! To learn more, or donate, please go to https://t.co/xAtjfGX0ff ❤️ thank you and let’s keep doing our part 💪🏼❤️🙏🏻 # pic.twitter.com/5BGfjYjwXw — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 1, 2021

The Packers legend said, "In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there's an end to this". According to ESPN, Rodgers previously had donated $1 million to help Butte County recover from a wildfire in November 2018. Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help through the Rodgers fund. Many restaurants, which still cannot serve diners indoors because of California restrictions, were among the 80 businesses that have received aid from the fund.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 small, locally owned businesses in his hometown of Chico and all of Butte County, California. A very nice touch. pic.twitter.com/U7q9vrQfko — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

Rodgers is a native of Chico who also began his college career there at Butte College before he shifted to California. He first began the fund with a $500,000 donation before addiing another $100,000. NVCF president and CEO Alexa Benson-Valavanis said, "Aaron is such an incredible person. He looked at everything, decided he wanted to do more, and doubled down on his original $500,000 commitment. He is such a champion for his hometown".

Aaron Rodgers net worth: Aaron Rodgers salary

Aaron Rodgers currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $120 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The figure is very likely to grow with time, given his credibility amongst fans. Though his estimated worth is reported to be roughly valued at $120 million, Rodgers has made over $233 million in career earnings from football, as per Spotrac. The 37-year-old had signed a record-breaking NFL contract extension with the Packers in 2018, worth a reported $134 million, surpassing the $30 million annual salary earned by Atlanta Falcon’s Matt Ryan. The deal made him the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time. Rodgers was set to average $33.5 million annually apart from incentives each year.

DISCLAIMER: The above Aaron Rodgers net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

