Chiefs' Eric Fisher Celebrates TD In Stone Cold Steve Austin Fashion, WWE Star Approves

The Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs was the very definition of the word 'wild'. The Baltimore Ravens were shocked by the Tennessee Titans, whereas the San Francisco 49ers romped to a win over the Minnesota Vikings. While the Ravens' shock defeat may have dominated the headlines in the NFL this weekend, Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher's celebration went a little under the radar.

Chiefs' Eric Fisher's Stone Cold Steve Austin celebration gets Stone Cold approval'

Five touchdown passes from Patrick Mahomes condemned the Houston Texans to defeat despite a strong start to the game. After witnessing Patrick Mahomes work his magic at the Arrowhead Stadium, Eric Fisher had a celebration in store that few Chiefs fans saw coming. During a play in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes made a touchdown pass to Blake Bell, leading to wild celebrations from the Chiefs. Eric Fisher, however, chose to go the Stone Cold Steven Austin was by smashing a couple of beer cans on his head to join in the celebrations.

Eric Fisher is a legend for the stone cold beer celebration. pic.twitter.com/VcqdB4oAEf — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2020

With the Kansas City Chiefs then 48-31 up, Eric Fisher's celebration caught the eye of NFL fans on social media. However, few would have expected Stone Cold Steve Austin himself to send his vote of approval. The WWE star tweeted a video of Eric Fisher celebrating in Stone Cold Steve Austin style after the game.

The game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs was arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend. The Texans raced to a 21-0 lead in the opening period. However, with Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs' offence, the Texans were then pulled back in the second quarter.

