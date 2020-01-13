Earl Thomas Acknowledges 'Drake Curse' In Ravens' Shock Loss To The Titans

It all started when Drake wished Lamar Jackson on his birthday, will be the news from Baltimore Ravens fans. The Baltimore Ravens succumbed to a shock defeat against the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Ravens safety Earl Thomas offered an explanation for the Ravens' troubles on Twitter.

NFL Playoffs: Drake curse strikes again, says Ravens safety Earl Thomas

Ravens fans held their breath when Drake sent birthday greetings to MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson on Twitter earlier last week. With the notorious Drake curse rearing its head multiple times throughout the years, Ravens fans would have been forgiven to ask Drake to stay away from Lamar Jackson. Earl Thomas later sent out a tweet affirming his belief in the Drake curse.

The drake curse is real lol jk — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 12, 2020

The 'Drake curse' has been on show a number of times over the years. Drake was pictured with Conor McGregor before his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor ultimately ended up submitting to Khabib in four rounds during UFC 229. Drake was also spotted sporting the Alabama Crimson Tide jersey during the 2019 College Football National Championship. Despite being the top-seeded side, Crimson Tide fell to a 44-16 defeat to the Clemson Tigers.

Lamar Jackson impresses in Ravens' shock loss

The Baltimore Ravens may have crashed out of the NFL playoffs, but Lamar Jackson did little harm to his reputation on the night. The MVP frontrunner ran for 508 total yards and completed 31 of 59 passes for a touchdown and two interceptions against the Titans. With the win over Earl Thomas and the Baltimore Ravens, the Tennessee Titans will now head to the AFC Championship game. The Titans, who have now been stuck with a 'giant-killers' tag of late, will be one win away from playing in Super Bowl LIV.

