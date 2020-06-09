Malik Jackson Refuses To Accept Drew Brees' Apology For Remarks On National Anthem Protest

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees faced heavy criticism from his NFL peers for his controversial remarks over kneeling during the national anthem. Brees said taking a knee during the national anthem was 'disrespectful to the country's armed forces' and cited his grandfather’s military service as one of the primary reasons behind his understanding in an interview last week. The veteran quarterback was blasted by several athletes and fans on social media and he was forced to issue an apology for his comments.

Also Read | What Did Drew Brees Do? Drew Brees Kneeling Comments

Malik Jackson blasts Drew Brees despite three apologies

Despite Brees apologising not once but three times via social media, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson continued lashing out at the quarterback. Malik Jackson refused to accept the Drew Brees apology and said the Saints star is only apologising because he faced criticism on social media. "I don’t accept his apology,” Malik Jackson told ABC. "I think he’s only apologising because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

📺 Watch my full interview with Eagles DT Malik Jackson, who talks to @6abc about racist players in the NFL, losing respect for Drew Brees, speaking up in an Eagles meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie & protesting for change in his hometown of LA



▶️ https://t.co/0D5EOwyum8 https://t.co/ALioTnvP9n pic.twitter.com/XEiyWZkXYX — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) June 8, 2020

Malik Jackson further added that he remains excited to face Drew Brees and the Saints when the two sides face each other in the 2020 season. Philadelphia Eagles will host the New Orleans Saints in the regular season on December 13 (December 14 IST). Jackson said he is going to have a lot to say to Drew Brees but hopes he does not get "too wild" with his confrontation. "I don’t understand how you could say that when you have people blocking for you who are black, catching balls from you who are black and people that are running the ball for you who are black,” Jackson added.

Also Read | Drew Brees Apology: QB Issues A Second Apology, Drew Brees Kneeling Comments

Recently, Malik Jackson was spotted at a protest against racial injustice and police brutality in Los Angeles, California. Jackson sported a 'Black Lives Matter' mask and also brought his four-year-old daughter to the peaceful march.

Drew Brees apology

After facing heavy criticism, Drew Brees issued an apology via Instagram where he spoke about how his comments were insensitive, ill-timed and were largely misunderstood by the fans. The Drew Brees apology read, "I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today."

Also Read | Drew Brees Apology: Drew Brees Wife Letter For Husband's Comments On Flag

Drew Brees wife letter: Brittany Brees apologises on behalf of Saints star

Brittany Brees, wife of Drew Brees, issued a long statement on Sunday via Brees Dream Foundation's Instagram handle where she apologised on behalf of her husband. Her apology was accompanied by a Bible verse and two quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

Also Read | Drew Brees Apology After Facing Backlash For His Remarks Amid Fight Against Racism