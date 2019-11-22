UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Conor McGregor's Words Before Winning UFC 229 Fight

Its been months since lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had choked out Conor McGregor in their epic clash at the UFC 229 but their rivalry is unlikely to die down any time soon. Despite tapping out clean in their fight, the Irish giant did not stop taking shots at Khabib Nurmagomedov and kept the rivalry awake with social media beefing. Conor McGregor has been vocal about his potential matchup with Khabib a lot of times but the lightweight champion has ruled out the possibility and revealed what Conor McGregor told him seconds before tapping out.

UFC: What did Conor McGregor say?

The Dagestani feels that there is no sense in asking for a re-match when you have tapped out and begged to end the fight. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he heard McGregor say “please let me go” while tapping out and the undefeated lightweight champion feels that it was a clear sign of Conor McGregor wanting to quit the fight. Take a look at the epic clash from UFC 229.

Khabib is currently expected to face No.1 ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson in his last fight and the 'Dagestani' has no intentions of running it back with Conor McGregor. Khabib Nurmagomedov had to fight around 10 fights before getting a shot at 155 lbs and according to him, Conor McGregor should win ten fights in a row in order to earn a re-match against him for the lightweight gold. Till then, Khabib wants to beat the best fighters of the division and beyond.

UFC: What is next for Conor McGregor?

The former double champ has stated that he is eyeing January 18 for his UFC return, though nothing has been officially announced. Conor McGregor’s manager has revealed that they are already in negotiations for a fight with Donald Cerrone and the expected fight can take place at Las Vegas, Nevada. The re-match between Khabib and Conor doesn't seem happening in the near future.

