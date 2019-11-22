Vijender Takes On Charles In Pro Boxing "fight Night"

Indian boxing superstar Vijender Singh will take on "the Crusader” Charles Adamu -- a two-time Commonwealth Games champion -- in professional boxing Rotunda Rumble 2 at Caesars Palace Bluewaters in Dubai on Friday night.

This will be Vijender's second fight in 2019 and 12th professional fight overall. Since turning professional in 2015, Vijender has an unbeaten streak of 11-0 and the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super middleweight titles.

“I am fully excited for my Dubai debut. I know Charles Adamu is an experienced boxer but I can easily knock him in the early rounds. I am sure he will try his best but I have worked hard in the last two months on my technique and fitness,” Vijender said ahead of the match.

Charles, who has won 33 of his 47 professional fights went professional in 2001 and has fought against the world’s top boxers in Ghana, UK, Canada, South Africa, Denmark, Latvia and more.

While he will enter the ring with a lot more experience, the 42-year old has won only one of his last five bouts, giving hope to the Indian boxer and his fans.

Rotunda Rumble 2 will also feature fights between top boxers like British super-lightweight, Jack Catterall taking on Germany’s Timo Schwarzkopf and Pakistan's Muhammad Waseem against the former world champion Ganigan Lopez. The fight card also features Thomas Patrick Ward, Martin Casillas, Rohan Date, Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev, Jayr Raquinel, and Hasibullah Ahmadi.

