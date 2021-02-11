Manny Pacquiao Begins Training For 'Legacy' Bout, Teases 'Big News Coming Soon'

Even though he is 42 years old, Manny Pacquiao is still hungry to get back inside the ring and do want he does best. The former-eight division world champion has not fought since his split decision win against Keith Thurman in July 2019, but it appears that he will soon make his much-awaited return, possibly this year. A bout with undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia has been teased for a while, but fights with UFC star Conor McGregor and Errol Spence Jr are also being discussed among fans.

Manny Pacquiao legacy bout: Pac Man kicks off training camp

Although he didn’t reveal who he will fight in his return bout, Manny Pacquiao took to Twitter earlier and announced that he has already started training for his upcoming fight. "Training camp has begun," tweeted Pacquiao. "I’m ready to get back in the ring and to further add to my legacy in the sport of boxing. Big news coming soon," he added.

Manny Pacquiao vs Ryan Garcia likely to happen

Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, thinks that a bout between the Pack Man and Ryan Garcia makes the most sense. He also added that the negotiations between both the parties are still ongoing and “hopefully things will work out”. Despite preparing for a return, the 62-7 fighter knows that he does not have many years left in the sport. He has been fighting for decades, going pro in 1995 — three years before Garcia was born.

With his age in his mind, Manny Pacquiao is interested in fighting unified welterweight world champion Spence Jr before hanging up his gloves. Talking to Business Mirror earlier, Pacquiao stated that Spence is slower than Thurman, but expects the fight to be “great”. Another fight that Pacquiao has been teasing for years is against MMA superstar McGregor.

Both fighters were set to collide later this year in Abu Dhabi, but the plans were scrapped after McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Reports claim that Pacquiao will again agree to fight McGregor if the Notorious One defeats Poirier in a rematch or somehow gets his hands on the lightweight crown.

Manny Pacquiao legacy bout: Eddy Reynoso wants Garcia to avoid Pacquiao

While the 22-year-old has also shown interest in fighting Pacquiao, his coach Eddy Reynoso is not on the same page as him. Reynoso thinks that the Pac Man could be trouble for Garcia in the ring as he’s much move experienced and the fight will take place in a heavier weight class. Instead, Reynoso would like Garcia to fight Gervonta Davis, who has the WBA lightweight belt.

“I really don’t like that fight. Manny Pacquiao has all that experience, it’s a fight at a heavier weight against bigger fighter. The fight I like more is ‘Tank’ Davis. To me, it’s a far more interesting fight,” Eddy Reynoso told Boxing Scene.

Image Source: AP