Ryan Garcia Exclaims “Dream Turned Reality!” By Confirming Fight Against Manny Pacquiao

Just weeks after defeating Luke Campbell, Ryan Garcia has announced that he’ll be taking on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a highly-anticipated superfight. The 22-year-old American prospect announced the news on Instagram while sharing a fan-made poster of the bout. “A dream turned reality It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best Man Winning,” he wrote.

While Garcia recently stopped the former Olympic gold medallist, The Pac Man has not fought since July 2019, when he took a unanimous decision win against Keith Thurman. The pound-for-pound juggernaut won the WBA (Super) welterweight title in the process, while Garcia has his hands on the WBC interim lightweight title. Manny Pacquiao was earlier in talks to fight former UFC double champion Conor McGregor in an exhibition bout, but after the Notorious One suffered a KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, those plans now appear to be scrapped.

After McGregor suffered his first-ever KO loss at UFC 257 (his third UFC loss), Manny Pacquiao took to Twitter and praised The Diamond. “Beautiful thing about the fight game, anything can happen! Congrats to Dustin Poirier, huge win,” he wrote. According to reports, Garcia is taking the opportunity of McGregor’s recent defeat to continue his rapid rise to boxing stardom by calling out the only eight-division world champion in boxing’s history.

Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao is yet to be made official

Though King RY posted the fan-made poster earlier, that doesn’t mean that Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao is official. WBC or WBA are yet to comment on the same, but according to reports, the super fight could happen in the near future. A few days ago, The Athletic's Mike Coppinger reported that the team of both the fighters had "preliminary discussions" for the highly-anticipated about.

Sources tell @TheAthletic there are talks regarding a potential bout between Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao. Preliminary discussions at this stage. Pacquiao, 42, hasn’t competed since victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019. He remains a champion at 147 pounds. Garcia at 135 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 24, 2021

What’s next for Ryan Garcia?

Apart from Manny Pacquiao, Ryan Garcia is most interested in fighting Gervonta Davis, who recently defeated Léo Santa Cruz. After the Campbell bout, the 22-year-old called out Floyd Mayweather's protégé who was present at the arena at the time. "I want to be a man of my word and fight Tank, I know people are worried about that one but I'm ready for it," he said at the post-fight ring interview.

Image Source: Ryan Garcia/ Instagram