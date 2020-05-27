Tyson Fury Claims He Accepted A Fight Against Mike Tyson On His Boxing Return

Undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury claimed this week that he was almost on the verge of welcoming Mike Tyson back into the ring, as the 53-year is planning a boxing comeback after 15 long years. Mike Tyson has already been linked with numerous fighters including the likes of Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and MMA superstar Wanderlei Silva. However, nothing has been confirmed on paper yet. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has added another more twist in the tale of the Mike Tyson boxing comeback by revealing that he was ready to face Mike Tyson in an exhibition contest on the 53-year-old’s return.

Mike Tyson return: Tyson Fury says he was ready to face Mike Tyson on his return

While Tyson Fury is a self-proclaimed fan of Mike Tyson, the undefeated Briton did not hesitate to pick a fight against his idol. While interacting with BT Sport, Tyson Fury revealed that he received a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson and immediately accepted the offer. However, he later found out that Mike Tyson could potentially go up against Evander Holyfield since the 57-year old also announced his in-ring return after Mike Tyson.

"I think he's definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever. He's fought Holyfield twice so they're both old now, aren't they? I think they're a bit long in the teeth, but then again who am I to say anything, what anybody's capable of after everybody's unbelievable stories. I wouldn't try and kill anybody's dreams of doing anything they want if they're both fit to fight and medically fit then let them do what they've got to do, it's their life, not mine." said Tyson Fury to BT Sport.

Mike Tyson return: Mike Tyson body transformation

Amid the excitement surrounding his return, the Mike Tyson body transformation has garnered a lot of attention from boxing fans. Mike Tyson was spotted in various sparring sessions where the 53-year-old appeared to be flaunting near-perfect heavyweight physique. As per reports, President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Paul Feldman has already offered a lucrative deal of $20 million to Mike Tyson for competing in the promotion. However, Mike Tyson is yet to accept the offer.

