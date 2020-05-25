Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight Could Be Hosted In Australia Or China: Report

The two blockbuster events surrounding Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder saw the Alabaman boxer experience the first and only defeat of his professional boxing career in an epic rematch on February 22. After being on the wrong side of a beatdown at Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2, there were rumours that the trilogy fight would be hosted in China or Australia. While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Tyson Fury is now being linked with a fight against Anthony Joshua for the heavyweight title unification. Boxing promoter Bob Arum brought a twist in the tale this week by revealing that he wants to host Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 in either Australia or China.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 could happen in China or Australia

While interacting with TalkSport, boxing promoter Bob Arum stated that they are searching for alternative venues where the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Though Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder has happened in Las Vegas on both occasions, the trilogy fight will reportedly materialise outside American soil. When asked to clarify his plans regarding Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3, Bob Arum said, “We are looking elsewhere, at places where they’ve had very little coronavirus. Where it is not considered to be a problem. We are exploring the possibility of Macaw, China and also in a big venue in Australia, which seems to have the coronavirus under control. Our goal from Fury’s standpoint and Wilder’s standpoint is to get that fight on in the fourth quarter before the end of the year.”

Wilder vs Fury 3 update

According to reports, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have signed a three-fight contract with the Wilder vs Fury 3 location yet to be finalised. However, a few days ago former WBC champion Deontay Wilder claimed that he is willing to step aside from the fight and let Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury first. However, Bob Arum's claims about the Wilder vs Fury 3 location is likely to put Tyson Fury's potential fight against Anthony Joshua in the backseat. As things stand, the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy fight will seemingly be scheduled ahead of the fight against Joshua, once the Wilder vs Fury 3 location is finalised.

Image courtesy: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder Twitter