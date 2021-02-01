Marshawn Lynch BREAKS Chair After Hyping Up Snoop Dogg's Interception At Pro Bowl 2021

The 2021 Pro Bowl was called off amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but the NFL still found a way to put the event on through. The league put up current and former players along with celebrities compete against each other in Madden 21 with rosters featuring the 2021 Pro Bowl selections. And while the Pro Bowl 2021 had to be virtual this year, it still delivered some iconic moments for the fans.

NFL Pro Bowl score: Marshawn Lynch breaks his chair after epic Snoop Dogg Pro Bowl interception

Marshawn Lynch may have retired, but the former running back has never shied away from providing amazing sound bites and tremendous moments. The former Buffalo Bills star was amongst the former players and celebrities playing the 2021 virtual Pro Bowl and represented the NFC alongside Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. Lynch was at his very best and delivered an iconic highlight moment when he shut down Snoop Dogg and his AFC team.

Marshawn Lynch was so hyped about the interception that he accidentally broke his chair while celebrating it. The 34-year-old later held up the chair which had one of its legs missing, much to the delight of his fans and teammates. Snoop Dogg was so upset by the interception that he appeared to have not noticed Lynch breaking his chair. The hip-hop mogul partnered Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and former NFL wideout Keyshawn Johnson for the AFC. The NFC won the clash comfortably, registering a 32-12 win, with Kyler Murray later being named the MVP for his dual roles as player and coach.

The 2021 Pro Bowl was filled with hilarious moments, with Jamal Adams calling a timeout in the third quarter. The Seahawks star had no strategic reason for the timeout but wanted to put his virtual self in the game, to much amusement among his teammates and opponents. The Pro Bowl will likely resume its usual festivities in 2022 if the pandemic has slowed enough to allow for large in-person gatherings.

However, the virtual version lived up to its billing despite the lopsided result. As for Lynch, the 34-year-old is currently retired but is willing to sign with a team that is a Super Bowl contender.

(Image Courtesy: AP)