Super Bowl 2021 Live Stream: How To Watch Chiefs Vs Bucs Live

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face off in Super Bowl LV (the 55th Super Bowl) in Tampa on Sunday, February 7. This year's big game is one for the ages and it is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM ET (Monday, February 8 at 5:00 AM IST). Here's a look at the Super Bowl 2021 live stream details and a preview of the game between the Chiefs and the Bucs.

Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs Bucs preview

It's a year of firsts for Tom Brady, with his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers culminating in the first time a Super Bowl will be hosted by one of the playing teams. However, the 43-year-old quarterback is now on the hunt to break his own record of six titles to further prove himself as the greatest quarterback of all time.

The Bucs overcame some tough challenges on their route to Super Bowl 55, starting out in the Wild Card round as the No. 5 seed and therefore needing to beat Washington, the New Orleans Saints and finally the Green Bay Packers over the last three weeks to earn themselves a trip back home.

BACK-TO-BACK AFC CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xH03zbImDb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs finished as the top-seeded team at the end of the regular season. The Chiefs then survived a spirited challenge by Philip Rivers and the Colts before laying to bed Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Star QB Patrick Mahomes will be looking to grab his second straight title in just his third full season with the Chiefs.

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 live? Chiefs vs Bucs live stream details

In the USA, the Super Bowl 2021 will broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also stream the game for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App. In the UK, the Chiefs vs Bucs live stream will be made available on BBC iPlayer.

There will be no Chiefs vs Bucs live stream or telecast in India. However, the live scores and updates will be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Super Bowl 2021 halftime show: Daft Punk to perform alongside The Weeknd?

According to reports from GQ Mexico, electronic music duo of 'Daft Punk' will perform alongside 'The Weeknd' at the Super Bowl 2021 halftime show. Other artists that are rumoured to feature during the show include Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande.

Image Credits - Chiefs, Bucs Instagram