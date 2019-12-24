Marshawn Lynch To Come Out Of NFL Retirement In 'Beast Mode' With The Seattle Seahawks

A year after being placed on the list of injured reserves by the Oakland Raiders in Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, the league could quite possibly see Marshawn Lynch make a comeback. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lynch was on his way to the Seattle on Monday, December 23 to negotiate a potential reunion with the Seattle Seahawks. Aptly nicknamed "Beast Mode", Lynch opted to retire in 2015, before making a short return to the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

Also Read | Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Gets A Signature Coffee; It's Called 'Decaf Metcalf'

The #Seahawks’ physical for FA RB Marshawn Lynch went well and as expected, source said. No issues there, as a signing and reunion moves closer to reality. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2019

Marshawn Lynch reunion all but confirmed by Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Speaking to 710 ESPN Seattle, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed reports of a proposed reunion with Marshawn Lynch. The Seahawks have a massive hole in their running back depth after a recent spate of injuries in the squad. Chris Carson sustained a major injury during the game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, while backup running back Rashaad Penny was placed on the list of season-ending injured reserves last week. C.J. Prosise, meanwhile, was ruled out of the game against the Arizona Cardinals with an arm injury. With these injuries, only Travis Homer is left as the top running back on the Seattle Seahawks' depth chart.

Also Read | Jason Garrett's Future Up In Smoke After Cowboys Succumb To Defeat Against Eagles

"He'll be flying in here this morning and we're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us. I'm fired up for it. He's got to get through hoops he has to jump through here, physical and stuff like that, but he's been working really hard." - Pete Carroll

Also Read | Tom Brady Celebrates WARRIOR Block Against Bills With Elandon Roberts' Quote

Marshawn Lynch earned four of his five Pro Bowl appearances during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. He also helped the Seahawks clinch the Super Bowl XLVIII in the 2013 season. With the Seahawks slated to play the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC West title in Week 17, Marshawn Lynch could provide them with a temporary, albeit effective solution for the last game of the regular season.

Also Read | Michael Thomas Breaks NFL Record For Most Receptions In A Single Season, Saints Celebrate