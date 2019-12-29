Eli Manning Inching Closer To Retirement After Losing Starting Spot In Giants' Line-up

When the New York Giants selected Daniel Jones out of Duke with the sixth overall pick in the NFL this summer, few would have read between the lines for what that meant for Eli Manning. Eli Manning spent 16 seasons with the Giants. However, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, there's a good chance that Eli Manning will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning likely to retire at the end of the season

Eli Manning spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Giants. However, on the evidence of the Giants' 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins, it appears that the Giants mainstay may have lost his spot in the starting line-up. Rookie Daniel Jones has been preferred to Eli Manning by Giants coach Pat Shurmer more often than not. According to Ralph Vacchiano, an NFL insider, there is little chance that Eli Manning would be satisfied with a return to the sidelines and watch Daniel Jones succeed in his place. Vacchiano believes that Manning will most likely retire.

The other alternative for Eli Manning would be to find a new home in the NFL. Considering the fact that he turns 39 in January, few NFL teams would be willing to take that punt. Even if he did find another team, the chances of him being established as an undisputed starter in 2020 will be slim. Moreover, Eli Manning was on the Giants' roster in Week 1, which means that the majority of his reported $11.5 million salary this season will be guaranteed money since he is a vested veteran. Even if he does choose to retire before the end of the season, the Giants would have to fork out the remainder of his salary since an NFL player is allowed to collect termination pay once in his career, as long as he has four years of service and is cut or retires after Week 1.

