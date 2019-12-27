Marshawn Lynch Should've Joined Raiders Instead Of Seahawks According To Derek Carr

Marshawn Lynch made a shocking comeback to the NFL as he signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks before their last game of the regular season. Seahawks are heading towards NFC west title push. Lynch is an NFL legend who has spent 11 seasons in the league before retiring in 2018. The 'Beast Mode' spent his last two seasons with Derek Carr and the Oakland Raiders before he decided to retire, but is widely known for his spell at the Seahawks.

Derek Carr wanted Marshawn Lynch back with Oakland Raiders

However, the news of Marshawn Lynch joining the Seattle Seahawks didn't go well with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He jokingly stated that “I wish it was with us,” via the East Bay Times. Even though Lynch joined another team, Derek Carr was very pleased seeing the NFL legend make his comeback. Carr stated that Marshawn Lynch has been working really hard to get ready if in case he was required to join the NFL again. Derek Carr revealed that he was surprised to see him back as he didn't expect Marshawn Lynch to come back and play football.

"Happy holidays. Merry New Year."



Marshawn Lynch's first press conference back with the @Seahawks went just how you'd expect it to 😂



(via @gbellseattle)

“But he’s back, and that’s a good thing for football … His imprint is left on this building, that’s for sure.”- Carr said, via the East Bay Times. Marshawn Lynch, however, didn't do much in the last two seasons before he retired. The 33-year-old managed to bag 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns during those seasons. Lynch appeared in only six games in 2018 after he suffered from a groin injury.

And how are Marshawn Lynch's feet at age 33? Glad you asked.

