Marshawn Lynch Net Worth, Salary, NFL Career, Seattle Seahawks Return

Marshawn Lynch, who was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2007 NFL Draft, has left a huge impact on the sport. Known for his agility and aggressive running style, the running back was nicknamed "Beast Mode" for his ability to constantly break tackles. After his shocking retirement following the 2015 season, Lynch made a comeback in 2017 after the Seahawks decided to trade him to his hometown franchise Oakland Raiders. He had 207 carries for 891 yards and seven touchdowns in his very first year. Lynch also started each of the first six games in 2018 before sustaining a season-ending groin injury.

Marshawn Lynch net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marshawn Lynch has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $30 million. A huge portion of this comes from his endorsement deals with brands like Microsoft, Nike, Skittles, Pepsi and more.

Marshawn Lynch salary

Marshawn Lynch had a last drawn salary which was roughly around $7 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the most highly paid players in the NFL. His first contract with Buffalo Bills was worth around $19 million over six years (with an added $3 million signing bonus).

NFL: Marshawn Lynch returns to the Seattle Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch won his only Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks. Having played for the team mid-way through the 2010 season, famed running back Lynch returned to Seahawks after agreeing on a deal late Monday night. This will bring the running back to his former team for Week 17’s pivotal matchup which will see the Seattle Seahawks go up against the San Francisco 49ers. It'll be followed by the playoffs. Seattle Seahawks' head coach Pete Carroll did an interview with 710 ESPN recently and revealed that he stayed in touch with Marshawn Lynch after his retirement. He also added that Lynch is an extraordinary individual who loves the city and their team.

