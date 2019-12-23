Michael Thomas Garners Praise From Lakers Star LeBron James After Record-breaking NFL Feat

The New Orleans Saints' players have made a habit of breaking NFL records in the last couple of weeks. A week after Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL record for most touchdown passes in NFL history, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas broke the single-season record for most receptions in the NFL. Among the many players congratulating Michael Thomas on his record-breaking feat, few would have expected a 15-time NBA All-Star to be in the mix.

Lakers star LeBron James congratulates Michael Thomas after record-breaking feat

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas made NFL history in striking fashion. Michael Thomas' electrifying run that notched up his 144th catch did not go unnoticed by LeBron James. The Lakers star tweeted to offer congratulations to Michael Thomas for reaching the feat with an 'incredible route'.

Congrats @Cantguardmike!!!! Single season reception record. Breaking the record on an incredible route he ran! Nasty! You literally can’t guard him! Fitting for his twitter handle. 🤣🤣🤣. 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2019

However, LeBron James wasn't the only NBA star congratulating Michael Thomas on the day. Houston Rockets' superstar James Harden also hopped on the Michael Thomas bandwagon, tweeting a shoutout to the Saints wide receiver on making NFL history. Michael Thomas is currently on 145 catches after the Saints' 38-28 win over Tennessee Titans. With the Saints facing the Carolina Panthers in their last game of the regular season, NFL could very well see Michael Thomas get to 150 catches this season.

S/O @Cantguardmike for breaking the all time record. Bro been puttin in crazy work and it shows!!! #NFLhistory LEGENDARY ! pic.twitter.com/4lXIdwxwiq — James Harden (@JHarden13) December 22, 2019

