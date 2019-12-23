Michael Thomas Breaks NFL Record For Most Receptions In A Single Season, Saints Celebrate

Week 13 – The New Orleans Saints clinch the NFC South division title. Week 15 – Drew Brees sets the record for most career touchdown passes by an NFL player. Week 16 – Michael Thomas sets the record for most receptions in a single season in the NFL. It has been a good couple of weeks for the New Orleans Saints.

NFL: Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas writes his name in the history books

Heading into Week 16 of the 2019-20 NFL season, Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison held the record for most catches in a season. The record stood since 2002. However, with his 144th catch of the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at the LP Field, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas now holds the aforementioned record. Interestingly, Saints quarterback Drew Brees also had a hand in Michael Thomas' record-breaking display against the Titans.

Michael Thomas set the single-season catch record with his 11th reception from Drew Brees in the fourth quarter. Moments later, the Saints wide receiver recorded a two-yard touchdown to cap off his record-breaking display on the night. That was Michael Thomas' ninth touchdown of the season. In Week 17, the New Orleans Saints face off against the Carolina Panthers. Michael Thomas headed into the game against the Titans on 133 catches. With the Saints wide receiver currently on 145 catches after the win over the Titans, could we see the 2018 First-team All-Pro solidify his record and get to 150 catches to end the regular season? The New Orleans Saints are in blistering form this season. Therefore, Michael Thomas getting to 150 receptions remains a possibility. After all, the Saints have made it a habit of marching over their opponents and setting NFL records in the process.

