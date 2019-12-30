The Debate
Marvin Jones Breaks Down On The Sidelines As Lions Pay Tribute To His Departed Son

other sports

Detroit Lions star Marvin Jones lost his six-month-old son Marlo on Friday. Lions paid tribute to him on Sunday as Jones sobbed on the sidelines with his family

marvin jones

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones announced on Saturday that his six-month-old son Marlo has passed away. The 29-year-old took to social media to announce the sad news as he shared a moving tribute to Marlo. According to his posts, Marlo died on Friday. However, his cause of death was not disclosed. 

Also Read | Tom Brady Not Thinking About His Patriots Future Before The Playoffs

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marvin Jones Jr (@marvinjonesjr) on

Lions and Packers pay tribute to Marvin Jones' son

The Detroit Lions hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in their final game of the regular season. Although the Lions lost 20-23 to the Packers, the game was an emotional night for both the sides. Before the game, both sides released statements to condole Marvin Jones and his family.

Also Read | Coach Shurmur's Job Uncertain After Giants Post 4-12 Record

Despite losing his son, Marvin Jones was present at Ford Field to support the Lions for their last game of the season. The Detroit Lions paid a tribute to Jones' son before the game by honouring Jones and his family in a moment of silence. The Lions wide receiver was present along with his wife Jazmyn and his other children Marvin III, Mareon, Murrell and Mya. Marvin Jones paid tribute to his youngest son by dressing his kids in jerseys that read Marlo's name.

Also Read | Steelers' Season Ends In Heavy Rain And With Sea Of Mistakes

Marvin Jones breaks down

While his tribute video played on the big screen at Ford Field, Jones had tears in his eyes as a sweet picture of Marlo flashed up on the screen. During the game, teammate Kerryon Johnson scored a touchdown late in the second quarter and he honoured Jones by emulating the 29-year-old's touchdown celebration.

Marvin Jones pays tribute to his son on social media

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marvin Jones Jr (@marvinjonesjr) on

 

Also Read | Antonio Brown Impresses New Orleans Saints With Workout But No Deal Imminent

