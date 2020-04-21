Matt Hardy Helps Man Propose To His Girlfriend While Couple Was Watching AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy recently helped an AEW fan named Mike to propose to his long-time girlfriend Dusti. According to AEW, Mike contacted Matt Hardy beforehand and 'The Broken One' was happy to oblige. In the recent episode of AEW, Matt Hardy delivered a solo promo where he helped Mike propose to his girlfriend. As evident in the video posted by Matt Hardy on Twitter, Mike and Dusti can be seen watching AEW Dynamite when Hardy appears on the screen.

The promo starts with Matt Hardy slamming his current rival Chris Jericho. He then starts talking about Cody and Dusty Rhodes. He uses Dusty Rhodes' name to direct his attention to Dusti and Mike. He then goes on to ask if Dusti accepts Mike’s proposal and Mike proceeds to propose, which she says yes to.

This is Mike (@ShaffeTrain) & Dusti (@DustiKempf), who are both big @AEWrestling fans & watch @AEWonTNT religiously weekly.



Dusti assumed they were just watching #AEWDynamite like normal, but Mike had me help him to propose to her. This was MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/ulSRlt58a3 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 20, 2020

This proposal was wrestling themed- @ShaffeTrain was merely paying great attention to detail for those who missed it. In old school wrestling, the bad guy would raise his hand high, then reach down in his tights to grab his foreign object to surprise his opponent. KUDOS! https://t.co/3nSCvEQGY2 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 21, 2020

Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE?

After leaving WWE, Matt Hardy posted a video on his YouTube page where he revealed that WWE had nothing to do with his exit and he was leaving the company because of his own reasons. Matt Hardy called WWE his home and thanked WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon for giving him the opportunity. Matt Hardy also praised Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and said that he is going to miss them. However, while talking to Chris Jericho in the Talk is Jericho podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that he left the company because he was not getting enough creative power.

