Paige And Jeff Hardy To Return On WWE SmackDown, May Start WrestleMania 36 Storylines

WWE earlier revealed that former Divas’ Champion and general manager Paige will return on WWE SmackDown to confront WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Now, the company have announced that former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy will also appear on the blue brand show. Jeff Hardy, who has been out of in-ring action for months, may start a WrestleMania 36 storyline with a premier WWE SmackDown superstar. Many believe that Sheamus, who also has been out of SmackDown for weeks, can confront Jeff Hardy.

Paige vows to confront WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

At WWE Backstage, Paige revealed that she doesn’t like Bayley calling herself the face of the women’s division. WWE has started that Paige will confront Bayley after Lacey Evans and Naomi’s recent resistance was unsuccessful. The report also revealed that Paige will try to set “The SmackDown Women’s Champion straight.” After the reports went viral, many believe that Paige can start a WrestleMania 36 storyline with Bayley. Paige can also challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Jeff Hardy to return on WWE SmackDown

After being out for almost a year and see his brother Matt Hardy leave the company, Jeff Hardy is scheduled to set foot in the WWE ring alone. Though he and many will miss his tag team partner, The Charismatic Enigma is sure to show some iconic high-flying moves again. Jeff Hardy recently appeared at WWE Backstage where he revealed that he can’t wait to enter the WWE ring.

