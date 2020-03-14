Jeff Hardy Returns And Defeats King Corbin; Shows Off New Back Tattoo On Smackdown Live

After being out of the ring for almost a year, Jeff Hardy made his much-awaited return on WWE SmackDown. In April 2018, The former WWE Champion suffered a brutal ankle injury during a live event and was rushed to the hospital. He was training for the past few months at WWE Performance Centre and at this week’s WWE Backstage, Jeff Hardy revealed that he will be appearing on WWE SmackDown.

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Jeff Hardy was interviewed by a WWE host where he made his return official. King Corbin appeared in between the interview and joked about Jeff Hardy’s past alcohol addiction. Hardy didn’t like Corbin’s words and challenged him for a match. Corbin accepted the match and the two wrestlers faced each other later on WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy defeats King Corbin

Before the match could start, Elias entered the ring and joined the commentary team. He said he has to watch this match because he wants to see Jeff Hardy defeat King Corbin. From the start of the match, Jeff Hardy dominated and kept the pressure on King Corbin. As King Corbin was on the verge of gaining the upper hand, Elias came in and distracted the referee. The Charismatic Enigma took advantage of the situation and delivered a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb for the victory.

WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy talks coronavirus and shows his new tattoo

After the match, Jeff Hardy was interviewed by WWE host where he was asked to talk about the show which was held without any spectators because of the Coronavirus outbreak. Jeff Hardy said that he feels like he was a part of 'the first-ever SmackDown Twilight Zone’. However, Jeff Hardy said that he completely supports the steps WWE took. Jeff Hardy then showed off his new back tattoo and said that he wanted a big back tattoo for quite a while. He said it hurt a lot, but he is really happy that he got one.

"I feel like I've been a part of the first ever SmackDown Twilight Zone."@JEFFHARDYBRAND talks about returning to #SmackDown under unique circumstances, and shows off some MUST-SEE new ink! pic.twitter.com/PfVIuFbBF5 — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

