Edge Remembers His Iconic WrestleMania 17 Match Where He Speared Jeff Hardy In The Air

WWE News

Today is the 19th anniversary of WrestleMania 17 where fans saw Edge and Christian, Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz face each other in the second TLC match.

Edge

Today is the 19th anniversary of WrestleMania 17 where fans saw Edge and Christian, Dudley Boyz and the Hardy Boyz face each other in the second TLC match for the Tag-Team Championship. The match is considered one of the best Tag-Team matches in WWE history and was filled with memorable moments. One of the most incredible moments from the match was when Edge speared Jeff Hardy 12 feet above the ground.

Recently, Edge remembered the moment and said the match came to define the first chapter of his career. He also added that the Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 against Randy Orton will be the second chapter of his long career. After returning to WWE, this will be the first singles match Edge will feature in.

WrestleMania 17: Edge and Christian defeat Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz

After the first-ever TLC match was well-received, WWE decided to keep the second match at WrestleMania 17. The match for the Tag-Team championship between the Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian was heavily destructive and violent. The match was also filled with surprising moments as Spike Dudley, Rhyno and Lita interfered during the match.

All the three teams got a chance to shine, but a spear from Edge changed the course of the match. In the latter part of the match, Jeff Hardy climbed the ladder and began unhooking the belts, but Bubba Ray pulled the ladder from beneath him leaving him hanging in the air. This allowed Edge to jump off another ladder and spear Jeff to the ground at a height of 12 feet. Soon after, Edge’s partner Christian unhooked the belts and won the match.

