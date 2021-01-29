Tom Brady Almost Switched To No.7 To Signify Super Bowl Pursuit With The Bucs

Tom Brady was reportedly ready to turn a corner on his iconic No.12 jersey while moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the summer. The bonafide NFL legend often mentioned as ‘TB12’ by the fans and media, will be wearing the classic number when the Bucs host Kansas City Chiefs for the Super Bowl. The Bucs already had a No.12 on their team before they signed Brady, but Chris Godwin, the previous holder willingly gave away the number and switched to No.14.

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Sparks Marriage Rumours, Says she's ‘ready To Be A Wife'

Tom Brady Number 7? NFL legend was willing to give up iconic No.12

In an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King on "Football Morning in America," Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Tom Brady had a new jersey number in mind if things didn't work out. Recalling the conversation he had with the 43-year-old in the summer, Licht said, “After we talked and we knew [Brady was going to sign], I said, 'Hey, there's one other thing here. It's a small thing, but maybe a big thing. We have a No. 12 on our team and he's pretty good — Chris Godwin. What are you thinking about that?'". The Bucs GM revealed that Brady initially wasn't keen on taking No. 12 from Godwin and had another number in mind﻿.

Also Read: Did Deshaun Watson Receive Over 16 Offers From Teams After Requesting Texans Trade?

.@TomBrady ultimately took @CGtwelve_'s No. 12, but in a chat with @peter_king, @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht recalled what other number TB12 had in mind. pic.twitter.com/WZPaWAfdHA — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 28, 2021

Tom Brady Bucs jersey: Veteran QB wanted No.7 for Super Bowl pursuit

Tom Brady reportedly asked for No.7 if getting a TB12 wasn’t possible. When questioned on choosing that number by Licht, Brady simply responded: “Go after that 7th Super Bowl”. Athletes in the past have had to pay other players for taking their jersey numbers. However, no such transaction took place between Brady and Godwin. Godwin had said in March that he would retain his number if Brady doesn’t want it or makes a fuss about it.

While the Pro Bowl receiver could have forced the issue, he kindly allowed Brady to wear 12 as he opted to wear 14. The 24-year-old had said that he did it out of respect of the NFL legend, who had built an incredible career.

Also Read: Super Bowl 2021: Why Will Coca-Cola, Pepsi And Budweiser NOT Advertise This Year?

Bucs GM Jason Licht thought it was a cool moment by Tom Brady, to even think of changing numbers. Licht said, "I thought that was pretty cool. He's got the TB12 brand and all of that”. The 43-year-old will be wearing the No.12 when he plays in the upcoming Super Bowl, his 10th overall and the first with his new franchise. Brady has eyes set on his unprecedented seventh SuperBowl title, which will be Buccaneers’ first since their Championship win in 2002. The Super Bowl 2021 date is set for Sunday, February 7 (Monday, February 8 IST) and will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Also Read: Tom Brady's Father Takes Dig At Bill Belichick As Patriots Exit Drama Continues

(Image Courtesy: NFL.com)