Max Verstappen: Is The Dutch Driver Potential Lewis Hamilton Replacement At Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton's future at Mercedes has been the talk of the town since the end of last season. There were talks about Hamilton moving to Ferrari after reports emerged about him having a discussion with Ferrari's top officials. Recently, Mercedes rubbished rumours of Hamilton leaving the team by offering him a new deal. In spite of fresh contract talks, there are rumours that Mercedes might still end up signing Max Verstappen if Lewis Hamilton decides to end his partnership with the team.

F1: Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen and Charles LeClerc

With Lewis Hamilton’s future with the Silver Arrows yet to be decided, Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff has hinted at the possibility of bringing in Red Bull star Max Verstappen to the team. Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, Toto Wolff said that he would be surprised if both (Verstappen and LeClerc) commit to their teams for five years and close the door for everyone else.

F1: Lewis Hamilton's contract at Mercedes

According to Lewis Hamilton's former teammate Jenson Button, the 34-year-old pockets an enormous £40 million base salary. However, according to a report published by Express.co.uk, Mercedes are reportedly ready to offer Lewis Hamilton a deal worth a staggering £46.5 million per year. Earlier, multiple reports suggested that Lewis Hamilton is seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty £60 million from 2021.

F1: Max Verstappen's exit clause with Red Bull racing

Max Verstappen recently extended his contract with Red Bull. It would keep him with the Formula One team until the end of the 2023 season. In spite of signing the contract, Verstappen could still end up walking away from the Red Bull F1 team. According to a report published by essentiallysports.com, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed a crucial exit clause in Max Verstappen’s current contract. Should certain circumstances arise, Verstappen is free to walk away from Red Bull as early as 2021.

