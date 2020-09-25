Maya Gabeira Conquers BIGGEST Wave Surfed By A Woman, Overcomes 2013 Near-death Experience

This week, surfer Maya Gabeira surfed a wave measured at over 73.5 feet, earning a spot in the Guinness World Records. According to the World Surf League, Gabeira also bagged the Red Bull Big Wave Awards cbdMD XXL Biggest Wave Award. Scientists and engineers from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the University of Southern California Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering verified the results. However, the Brazilian's world record comes after a horrific near-death experience at the same Praia do Norte beach.

Also read | When German pro surfer Sebastian Steudtner rode a wave over 115 feet tall; WATCH

Maya Gabeira accident in 2013

Near the fishing village of Nazare, the Praia do Norte beach in Portugal is home to the biggest waves in the country. I'm 2013, Gabeira found herself underneath a 20m wave behind her and accepted her fate as her lifejacket was ripped off her body. "I just thought: 'That's it, I am going to die,'" Maya told BBC during a phone interview. The impact forced Gabeira underwater, breaking her legs and knocking her unconscious.

As per reports, the water weighed around 144 tonnes – almost as much much a big blue whale. The now-33-year-old Brazilian surfer was saved by Carlos Burle, who rode the jet ski that rescued her. The constant waves made it difficult for Burle to rescue a barely-conscious Gabeira immediately. They reached the shore almost 10 minutes later and Gabeira was revived with CPR.

Also read | These photos of Chris Hemsworth water-surfing will make your day!

Maya Gabeira injury: Overcoming mental and physical obstacles

Not only did Gabeira conquer her fear, but she has also set the record of riding the largest wave by a woman twice - both times at Praia do Norte beach. Gabeira's accident cost her four years of surfing. On November 9, 2017, Gabeira decided that she would return to surfing big waves. Though she did not complete her big wave, she was relieved and happy, telling herself that she will not die every time she is on one.

While her "body was hurting", Gabeira was also fearful of a repeat incident. "I was lacking the confidence to put myself in that situation again," she said. The surfer faced multiple back issues following the accident and needed three operations to fix the issue. According to the Brazilian, she was unable to "hit" her stride as every operation needed her to take some months away from water and surfing.

Also read | Maya Gabeira biggest wave: Brazil woman surfs the largest wave ever; Maya Gabeira surfing record

Gabeira explained that while she was "shaken and injured", she was not ready to give up and retire. While at the ICU after the incident, she demanded to see the video, wanting to know where she went wrong. The five-time Billabong XXL Global Big Wave award winner is a "big rider" and needed to prepare herself before trying to surf large waves again.

Maya Gabeira surfing record

Having lived in Hawaii since she was 17, Gabeira moved to Nazare in 2015. She realised that living in Nazare would give her a change of pace and she would be in her own home during competitions. "If I lived in Nazare, I would get familiar with it and understand that wave much better," she revealed. In January 2018, she conquered a 20.7m high wave, which set the previous record. Two years later in February, she rode the 22.4m wave. As things stand, it is the highest wave anyone has surfed in 2020.

Also read | Ishita Malaviya works to revolutionize Indian surfing from small village in Karnataka

(Image credits: Maya Gabeira and Jorge Leal Instagram)