When German Pro Surfer Sebastian Steudtner Rode A Wave Over 115 Feet Tall; WATCH

Over two years ago, German surfer Sebastian Steudtner completed a historic feat by surfing wave measuring at over 115 feet. Steudtner was surfing off the coast of Nazare in Portugal, which is known to witness some of the best surfing in the world. After Steudtner completed the surf, Surfer labelled the waves for that day – January 18, 2018 – as historic, stating that they were as high as apartment buildings.

Steudtner conquered the wave at Nazare, Portugal at the Silver Coast area. The video went viral as people expressed their awe at the stunning achievement by the then-32-year-old. The 2015 XXL Biggest Wave Award winner spoke about the wave later, describing it as "unforgettable". While precise technique and daredevilry is required to surf, Steudner believes that one needs more to complete this feat. "Big wave surfing doesn’t just require guts,” Steudtner wrote in a Facebook post. “It requires every ounce of passion and commitment in your body." According to Stuedner, there were a lot of big waves in Nazare that month.

Later, the feat was entered for the 2018 Ride of the Year Award under the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Awards. The spectators observed the 115-feet wave from the lighthouse fort of Praia de Norte and the spectators are also visible in the video capturing Steudtner. As of now, the Sebastian Steudtner 115 feet wave has over 3.5 million views on YouTube. The official video was uploaded by WSL.

People react to the Sebastian Steudtner 115 feet wave video

I’m not this tough. Or brave. Or talented...pic.twitter.com/b7p1RW8tTO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 7, 2020

Essentially a free fall off a 12 story building until he makes his 1st cut. Insane. — ALT Tariff GEN-X Man (exp. w/sheltering in place) (@727_555_1212) September 7, 2020

I wish we could see him climb that monster, too! Is there a longer clip? — Pattycakes 🇩🇴 (@SenoraGolpe) September 7, 2020

The closest thing I’ve ever seen to this is the north shore in Hawaii. It was amazing to watch. — Michelle (@chellieroach) September 8, 2020

Rexy this is insane and impressive. Having said that I think the 115 is a stretch. I think the biggest ever ridden have been between 80-100 feet but I may be wrong. I’m looking online and it seems 80-100 is where these fall. Having said that it’s absolutely death defying. — 🇺🇸 Tim H 🇺🇸 (@216_Born) September 7, 2020

Sebastian Steudtner's journey to becoming a German pro surfer

As per reports, Stuedtner took up surfing when he was nine and visiting France on a family vacation. By the time he was a teenager, Stuedtner had decided that he wanted to pursue surfing professionally. He trained in Hawaii, USA. He even won the XXL Biggest Wave Award, which was for a 71-feet wave he conquered in Praia de Norte. As per reports, Stuedtner's professional career played a big hand in Praia de Norte being seen as a location for consistent high waves. Apart from surfing, Stuedner also likes to box, snowboard, produce films, race and game.

(Image credits: WSL YouTube)