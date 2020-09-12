Watch: Brazil Woman Surfs Largest Wave Ever; Sets New World Record

Setting a new definition and a new record for bravery, a woman surfer from Brazil rode a 70-foot tall wave, earning a mention in the Guinness World Records. In a clip posted by Guinness World Records' Twitter handle, Maya Gabeira can be seen riding the 73.5ft tall wave, the largest ever surfed in history. The Brazilian surfer now holds a record of the largest wave surfed- unlimited in the female category.

NEW RECORD: Largest wave surfed - unlimited (female) - 73.5 foot (22.4 metres). Congratulations to Brazil's Maya Gabeira 🌊🏄🏻‍♀️



🎥 @wsl / Pedro Miranda

Maya rode the wave on February 11, 2020, at the inaugural WSL Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge event in Praia do Norte, Portugal. Video and photographic evidence were observed to calculate the size and length of the wave and Maya was confirmed to have broken her own previous record that she had achieved back in 2018.

Shortly after the Guinness World Records shared the video, it went viral garnering over 62,000 views and 2,500 likes. Netizens took to social media to thank the daredevil surfer for giving them a thrill through their mobile screens.

Netizens react

She’s riding a Tsunami!

Congratulations and thanks for the thrill Maya! — ciso (@ciso34607990) September 10, 2020

Wooo Incredible, wonderful, great Wave 💙👍🏄‍♂️🔥 — Surfing Girl (@surf_and_sun) September 10, 2020

