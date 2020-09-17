UFC Superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismisses Comparisons With Boxing Great Muhammad Ali

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that drawing comparisons between him and boxing great Muhammad Ali is 'inappropriate'. The Dagestan-born fighter is currently undefeated in his MMA career with a 28-0 record and holds the longest active undefeated streak in the sport. With several MMA fans now drawing similarities between late boxing legend Muhammad Ali and Khabib Nurmagomedov, the latter believes that Ali's journey to becoming a champion was completely different.

UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why comparisons to Muhammad Ali are wrong

Speaking to True Gym MMA in a recent interview, UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about the comparisons between Muhammed Ali and himself. The 31-year-old explained that there are only two similar factors between Ali and himself. "The only common factors between Ali and me is that we are champions and both of us are Muslims."

Khabib went on to add that it's unfair to compare himself to Ali because the late boxing phenomenon had a massive impact on the African-American community outside the sport. "The things he (Ali) did outside the ring, I can't be compared with that. Yes, at the time, he was champion but his journey to the top was very different to mine", said Khabib. Khabib Nurmagomedov then explained that in order to be compared with Ali, he might have to go back in time, feel what it's like to be born an African-American and then work his way to the top. "He changed things for his race. In his autobiography, I read that he wasn't served food in restaurants so I have to first know what that feels like in order for people to compare me with Ali," he explained. In conclusion, Khabib admitted that although he likes the comparisons with the light heavyweight Olympic gold medalist, they are simply "inappropriate".

Khabib next fight: UFC lightweight champion to defend title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the Octagon next month and is scheduled to defend his lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 25. A win over Justin Gaethje would take Khabib's professional MMA record to 29-0 but this will be his first fight after the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Khabib's father, Abdulmanap, passed away earlier this year in July after health complications due to coronavirus. Many believe that Khabib plans on extending his unbeaten streak in MMA to 30-0 before calling it quits with the sport.

Image Credits - AP / Muhammad Ali Instagram