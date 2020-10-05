Dana White Claims Dustin Poirier Agreed For Conor McGregor Fight In January 2020

A couple of days ago, Dana White had a public scuffle with Conor McGregor after The Notorious One tweeted some screenshots of the private chats he had with the UFC President on Instagram. Dana White called out Conor McGregor for the “dirty” move, while the former UFC champion labelled White as a “liar”. After that, the Irishman worked out an exhibition bout for charity with UFC star Dustin Poirier, set to take place in December under Conor McGregor’s “McGregor Sports & Entertainment” banner – meaning the bout will take place outside UFC.

Later, Dana White revealed that UFC has reached out to both the fighters to schedule the charity fight in the promotion and Dustin Poirier has agreed to their terms. However, he added that the company is still waiting for Conor McGregor’s reply, who retired from the sport earlier this year. According to various reports, after the recent controversy, UFC would have to spend a lot of money to make Conor McGregor agree to their terms.

“They've been offered a fight to fight in January (2021). Dustin Poirier accepted, we're supposed to hear from Conor (soon),” Dana White said in an interview with UFC Arabia.

McGregor next fight: Private chats between Dana White and Conor McGregor

In the viral screenshots, Conor McGregor and Dana White were seen talking about the former's much-awaited return. While McGregor showed interest in fighting Diego Sanchez and Justin Gaethje in his return bouts, Dana White was not on the same page as him. Though the conversation between the two was not controversial, Dana White showed disconcert in Conor McGregor sharing his private messages, claiming that the former champion “broke a man code”.

Code was broke when you lied about me turning down fights mate. I said Justin in May and you went and said I did not want to fight. It’s not about Diego. Diego was a filler to get more fights in.

Also you have been involved in Manny talks the legal letters are there.

Stop lying. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2020

McGregor next fight: Dana White had some huge things planned for Conor McGregor

A few weeks ahead of the back-and-forth, Dana White claimed that the promotion is doing some “fun stuff” for Conor McGregor in 2021. However, after the incident, the plans were scrapped. In an interview with Barstool Sports, Dana White said that the promotion had planned for Conor McGregor to coach the upcoming season of TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) with his biggest foe, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two icons even agreed to work together, but Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out, citing McGregor’s recent attempt to undermine the UFC boss.

