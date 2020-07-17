Conor McGregor Shows Off Ripped Physique On Family Beach Holiday Amid UFC Return Rumours

Last month, Conor McGregor took the MMA world by storm by announcing his retirement. While interacting with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani on ESPN, Conor McGregor appeared to be vexed as he went on to state that the sport does not excite him anymore. However, many UFC fans didn’t fully believe McGregor’s claims as this was his third retirement announcement. Conor McGregor had previously announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019 before twice returning to the octagon.

Not just fans, but UFC chief Dana White also thinks that the former UFC champion could return to the company. Earlier, while talking about UFC 251 earnings, Dana White revealed that he wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor returns and demands a money fight. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he (Conor McGregor) came out and wanted to fight somebody next year after all these different fights play out," said Dana White.

Conor McGregor family: Conor McGregor shows off ripped physique

Recently, Conor McGregor added fuel to the rumours of his return as he was seen flaunting his ripped physique during a family vacation. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion was snapped with his wife Dee Devlin and their two children. According to The Sun, Conor McGregor was wearing a $420 (₹31,500 approx.) Versace shorts. McGregor was spotted playing with his children, diving into the sea and talking to fans.

Conor McGregor is one of the most celebrated fighters in the history of UFC, with a string of accolades to his name. At UFC 194, he defeated Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship via knockout in just 13 seconds, which is the fastest victory in UFC title fight history. He then defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205 and became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions.

Conor McGregor then faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match which became one of the biggest fights in history. He then fought UFC greats like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz and others in some incredible matches. His fight against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 drew 2.4 million PPV buys, the most ever for an MMA event. His last opponent was Donald Cerrone who he defeated in under 40 seconds at UFC 246.

Image Source: Conor McGregor/Instagram

