Will Khabib Nurmagomedov Return To UFC? Cormier Unsure Of His Future After Father's Death

After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap passed away, rumours started going wild that the reigning UFC lightweight champion will not face interim champion Justin Gaethje later this year. Recently, Khabib’s close friend and teammate Daniel Cormier also admitted that Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje could indeed get postponed. Daniel Cormier told ESPN that Khabib Nurmagomedov was really close to his father and it will be really hard for him to return to the octagon this year.

“I don’t think he’s fighting this year, honestly and it’s going to take a lot of strength from a very strong man for Khabib to be back in the octagon, ever. I just know what Abdulmanap meant to him, and I know that this was their journey together.

Daniel Cormier wants Adesanya vs Costa to replace Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje title fight

Daniel Cormier said that Khabib Nurmagomedov is like his younger brother and he should take as much time as he needs to mourn his father. Daniel Cormier then revealed UFC should replace Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje with some other fights. “So we don’t get Khabib in September. OK, we get (Israel Adesanya) vs (Paulo Costa), which is a phenomenal fight,” Daniel Cormier added.

UFC president Dana White also doesn't want to rush Nurmagomedov vs Gaethje. Daniel Cormier claimed that Dana White is aware of the relationship Khabib Nurmagomedov shared with his father. Dana White understands that it’s a really crucial time in Khabib’s life and he needs all the support he can get. Daniel Cormier ended his answer saying that Dana White has himself told Khabib Nurmagomedov to take his own time. “Dana White saying, ‘Take as much time as you want,’ because Dana is fully aware of the relationship Khabib had with his father. I support him taking some time. He needs it.”

Khabib’s father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 57. According to reports, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov suffered a heart attack in May after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Because of these complications, he had to undergo an emergency bypass surgery, after which he was twice placed in a medically-induced coma. After waking, he remained in critical condition, but soon showed some signs of recovery. However, as time went by his health got worse and he breathed his last on July 3, 2020.

Image Credit: Daniel Cormier - Instagram