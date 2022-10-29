Mexican GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Qualifying Session And Main Race

The Formula One 2022 championship heads to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico this weekend for the third last round of the ongoing season. Last weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, Red Bull clinched the 2022 F1 constructors championship as Max Verstappen won the race and Sergio Perez finished fourth. Earlier doing the Japanese GP 2022 on October 9, Verstappen won the race and became an F1 world champion for the second straight year.

With both championships in their hands, the team will be hopeful of returning with similar results from Perez’s home race, where he picked up a podium for the first time in 2021. On the other hand, Verstappen is looking to break the legendary Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record of 13 race wins in a season. Verstappen has won a total of 13 races this season, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has won thrice, Sergio Perez twice and Carlos Sainz once.

Meanwhile, Sainz topped the charts for Ferrari during the first practice session at Mexico on Friday, followed by Leclerc and Perez. Mercedes driver George Russell topped the charts during the second practice, followed by Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. Practice 2 was held for an extended time as Pirelli tested the compounds for the 2023 tyres.

F1 Mexican GP 2022: Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

Free Practice 3: 10:30 PM to 11:30 PM on Saturday, October 29

Qualifying: 1:30 AM to 2:30 AM on Sunday, October 30

Main Race: 1:30 AM to 3:30 AM on Monday, October 31

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Mexican GP 2022 in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India. Formula 1 fans eager to watch the live streaming of the F1 Mexican GP 2022 in India can tune into Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of F1 Mexican GP 2022 in India?

F1 fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Mexican GP 2022 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also get live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 Mexican GP 2022 in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can enjoy live action from the F1 Mexican GP 2022 on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app. The main race will start at 9:00 PM BST on Sunday.

How to watch F1 Mexican GP 2022 in the US?

F1 fans in the United States can watch the F1 Mexican GP 2022 on ESPN and Deportes. The main race is slated to begin at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday.