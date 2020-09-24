MIA Vs JAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, NFL Week 3 Live

The Miami Dolphins (MIA) will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC) in Week 3 of the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 24, 2020 (Friday for Indian viewers). MIA vs JAC live action begins 5:50 am IST and will be played at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. Here is our MIA vs JAC Dream11 prediction and MIA vs JAC Dream11 team.

MIA vs JAC live: MIA vs JAC Dream11 prediction and preview

The Miami Dolphins are yet to win a game this season and will look to bounce back from their dismal start when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Dolphins lost their opener against the Cam Newton-inspired New England Patriots before suffering a defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The Jacksonville Jaguars, on the other hand, registered a convincing win in their opener against the Indianapolis Colts, before losing to the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins are at the bottom of the AFC West standings, while the Jaguars are second in the AFC South.

MIA vs JAC Dream11 prediction: Probable MIA vs JAC playing 11

Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew, James Robinson, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole Sr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Tyler Eifert, Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Tyler Shatley, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

Gardner Minshew, James Robinson, Chris Conley, Keelan Cole Sr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Tyler Eifert, Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Tyler Shatley, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor Miami Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Patrick Laird, Matt Breida Jr, Jordan Howard, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, DeVante Parker, Adam Shaheen, Jason Strowbridge, Shaq Lawson, Eric Rowe

MIA vs JAC Dream11 prediction: MIA vs JAC Dream11 team

Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick

Runningback: Patrick Laird, Jordan Howard, James Robinson

Wide-Receiver: Chris Conley, Keelan Cole Sr, Isaiah Ford, Laviska Shenault Jr

Tight end: Adam Shaheen

Defense: Eric Rowe, DJ Hayden

MIA vs JAC Dream11 prediction: MIA vs JAC Dream11 top picks

MIA vs JAC Dream11 team captain picks: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew

MIA vs JAC Dream11 team vice-captain picks: Patrick Laird, Jordan Howard

MIA vs JAC live: MIA vs JAC match prediction

Jacksonville Jaguars are favourites in the clash against Miami Dolphins and should beat them comfortably on Thursday (Friday IST).

Note: The MIA vs JAC Dream11 prediction and MIA vs JAC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MIA vs JAC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: jaguars.com)