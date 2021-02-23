Who Is Jseth Owens? High-school Star Thrown Into Spotlight Following Cam Newton Row

Jseth Owens was thrown into public recognition on Sunday after he heckled the New England Patriots' Cam Newton during a charity game. The Jseth Owens and Cam Newton exchange soon found its way to the internet with many criticising the former's behaviour. The youngster soon followed up with an apology, with Newton also explaining his side of the story.

Who is Jseth Owens? High-school player thrown into the spotlight after altercation with Cam Newton

Jseth Owens was caught on camera trash-talking Cam Newton at the NFL quarterback's camp, leading to a back-and-forth exchange between the two. In the video, Jseth can be heard telling Cam that he would be poor soon with an impending free agency after the NFL player kept saying he is rich. Owens plays running back and linebacker for Spring-Ford High School in Pennsylvania, and his appearance in the seven-on-seven camp suggests that he has ambitions of reaching the next level.

Jseth Owens apology: Youngster apologises for heckling Cam Newton

Following the backlash on his behaviour, Jseth Owens issued a public apology to Cam Newton on social media. In a statement released on Twitter, the youngster wrote, "First & for most I want to express my deepest apologies to Cam Newton, my entire org, & my coaches for my actions at the 7v7 tournament this past weekend. I did not intend for it to get as far as it did! First I would like to start off by saying my parents never taught me to people disrespectful".

Owens continued saying that as a football player he let his competitive side get the better of him and what followed was a huge miscommunication. "It was in the midst of the moment & I realized now how a lot of you took it as disrespect. I never meant to humiliate & let anyone down. I am very appreciative for 7v7 to even allow me to be apart of the team I am currently on. I realize this can dictate my future as a young man having very big dreams/goals but I will not allow this to stop me from getting where I need to be. So again, I apologize & hope I can be forgiven".

Cam Newton meanwhile broke his silence on Instagram and explained his side of things during his altercation with Owens. The Patriots star wrote: "see there are a lot of things festering out there that I see took place over the weekend. To the natural eye, you see me asking the young man, ‘Where is your dad at?’ But to me, talking to a child with everyone looking does me no good! So instead of speaking or going back and forth with a child, I wanted to have a man-to-man conversation with his father". Newton concluded by stating, “I impact kids lives in a positive way. Make no mistake about it. I allow kids to realize there is an ‘out’ by using their football talents to get them to the next level and in most cases, out of the hood!".

(Image Courtesy: Jseth Owens Instagram)