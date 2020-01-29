Michael Bisping Believes Conor McGregor Will Smoke Nate Diaz In A Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor’s stunning comeback at UFC 246 has opened a lot of doors for him. The former double champion of UFC is currently fighting as a welterweight but he has been attracting challenges from different weight classes. Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman are some of the fighters who want to fight Conor McGregor.

However, the Irish superstar sparked something different as he went on to welcome Nate Diaz’s challenge for a trilogy fight at UFC 246's post-fight press conference. Both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have fought each other twice and the scoreboard is equal at 1-1. The trilogy fight is expected to be the ice-breaker. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has already given his prediction for the mega-fight.

Michael Bisping favours Conor McGregor against Nate Diaz

The British veteran (Michael Bisping) believes that Conor McGregor would hammer Nate Diaz in his upcoming fight. While the entire MMA community expects ‘Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3’ to be a dog fight, Michael Bisping disagrees. According to Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz is an average fighter. He just built his career after choking out Conor McGregor at UFC 196.

When asked about his prediction, Michael Bisping told Essentially Sports, “He (Conor McGregor) was talking about Nate Diaz. It will do big business. Conor will smoke Nate Diaz because Nate Diaz has always been an average fighter, he just built his f******g career on choking out Conor McGregor. The second fight he got beat, and now because of all his inactivity, Conor will smoke him. So in the meantime, we’ll get Conor-Diaz 3 and then he’ll fight Khabib later in the year. That’s my prediction.”

Well, only time will tell if Bisping's prediction comes true.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)