Dana White Confirms UFC Will Be Back In Las Vegas By The End Of May

UFC live events are officially up and running and UFC president Dana White has now confirmed that he is going to host the next event on May 30 in Las Vegas. Initially, it was speculated that the upcoming UFC Fight Night will be hosted in Arizona if Las Vegas fails to open its doors to the sporting community by the end of this month. However, it now appears that Las Vegas is ready to bring sports back to Sin City and UFC will reportedly stage its next event on May 30 in Vegas. While the full fight card is yet to be declared, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is scheduled to headline the event against 170 lbs contender Gilbert Burns.

Dana White confirms UFC live events will be back in Las Vegas on May 30

According to the reports of the Las Vegas Review Journal, UFC president Dana White has given the green signal to the event as he went on to state, “We are a go”. However, fans will not be permitted in the arena and UFC has chalked up plans to keep hosting events behind closed doors with the threat of the pandemic still looming large. While UFC has already conducted three successful events - UFC 249 ‘Ferguson vs Gaethje, UFC Fight Night ‘Smith vs Texeira’, UFC Fight Night ‘Overeem vs Harris’ - in Jacksonville, Florida, Dana White is reportedly looking forward to settling on Las Vegas as UFC's next destination.

Meanwhile UFC president Dana White thrilled the combat sports community by revealing his plans regarding UFC Fight Island. While all the major sports league came to a halt following the pandemic, Dana White stunned UFC fans by claiming that he is looking to host events on a private island. As per reports, UFC is all set to organise the first-ever Fight Island event in June and Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal is being billed as a possible matchup to headline the event.

UFC live events: Dana White and UFC Fight Island

Though plans for UFC Fight Island event are yet to be finalised, Dana White has reassured fans that the event will go ahead in the next few months. Apart from Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal, several UFC fighters have expressed an interest in competing on Fight Island including the likes of former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Israel Adesanya.

Image courtesy: UFC