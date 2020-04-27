Bulls Hire Marc Eversley As New GM, First African-American GM In Franchise History

Chicago Bulls have been underwhelming in the NBA this season, to say the least. They are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference above last-placed Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks. Bulls have been trying to restructure for a while now and they have gone ahead with that idea and brought in 76ers' Vice President of Player Personnel Marc Eversley as the new Bulls General Manager as per recent reports.

Also Read | Who was Jerry Krause? Did Bulls General Manager's feud with Michael Jordan lead to team's break up?

Bulls hire Marc Eversley as new General Manager, first African-American GM in franchise history

Who is Marc Eversley?

Eversley, a native of Canada, will become the first black GM in franchise history. He comes to the Bulls after front office runs with the Sixers, Wizards, Raptors and a decade at Nike. Michael Reinsdorf has now fully remade the Bulls front office now. https://t.co/O4OYz4MxMe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Jerry Krause death: How did former Chicago Bulls General Manager Jerry Krause die?

Bulls fans have been busy in the last couple of weeks with the release of the first four episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary - The Last Dance. Episodes 3 and 4 were released on Sunday which delved into the role that Dennis Rodman played during Chicago's 1997-98 title-winning season. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Philadelphia 76ers VP Marc Eversley has been hired as the new Bulls General Manager. This makes Marc Eversley the first African-American GM in Bulls history.

Also Read | Dennis Rodman girlfriend stories, vacations & NBA titles the ex-Bulls star won in the 90s

Who is Marc Eversley?

Marc Eversley began his career with Nike and then joined the 76ers in 2016 as Vice President of Player Personnel. After impressing early on, Marc was promoted to a senior role in 2018. Marc Eversley was the Vice President of Scouting for the Washington Wizards from 2013-2016 and has previously worked with Toronto Raptors between 2006-2013. Marc Eversley had multiple roles with the Raptors, including player development assistant, assistant GM and vice president of college scouting.

Interestingly, at the 76ers, Marc Eversley was part of the circle that brought in JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris. The Philadelphia 76ers then went all the way to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season where they pushed eventual champions Toronto Raptors all the way to Game 7 before bowing out.

Also Read | Dennis Rodman Vegas vacation: When Jordan forced ex-Bulls star to return after 2 days