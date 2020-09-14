Michael Schumacher's Iconic 2004 Car Driven By Son Mick In Ferrari's 1000th GP: Watch

The Tuscan Grand Prix saw F1 legend Michael Schumacher's son Mick Schumacher take his F2004 for a demo run at the Mugello circuit. The Tuscan Grand Prix is the Ferrari 1000th Grand Prix and the Scuderia honoured their greatest driver before the main event on Sunday. Michael Schumacher is the team's most successful driver, winning five of his seven championships as a Ferrari driver at the start of the 2000s.

Ferrari 1000th Grand Prix: Michael Schumacher's son spins iconic 2004 car ahead of Tuscan Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher has had a busy time last week, having climbed to the top of the Formula 2 Championship table. The 21-year-old is also part of the Ferrari Drivers academy, and climbed into the cockpit of his Michael Schumacher's F2004 for a demo run in the build-up to the Tuscan Grand Prix. Before the Ferrari 1000th Grand Prix, Mick Schumacher drove the car in which his father Michael Schumacher won his seventh and final World Championship in 2004, his fifth title triumph for the Scuderia. Mick Schumacher was largely impressed by the car, which was largely tested at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit.

Speaking after driving Michael Schumacher's legendary car, Mick Schumacher said that a lot of kilometres had been done with the car and added that as the second generation to drive the iconic F2004, the occasion was special. The F2004 is one of the most dominant F1 cars of all time, winning 15 out of 20 races in the 2004 season. This is not the first time Mick has driven the F2004. The 21-year-old also took it for a spin ahead of the 2019 German Grand Prix to mark the 15th anniversary of his father Michael Schumacher's final world title. He added that it was always a dream to drive the car. While Michael Schumacher's son drove the car at Hockenheim last year, he later revealed that it was an honour to drive it at Mugello in non-rainy conditions.

Michael Schumacher's son has been linked with a move to F1, with Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto having already talked up Mick Schumacher's abilities at the Ferrari Driver Academy. Ferrari-affiliated teams such as Haas and Alfa Romeo could make a move for the 21-year-old with a spot at Scuderia looking unlikely at the moment. Former Ferrari driver Gerhard Berger urged Haas and Alfa Romeo to sign Michael Schumacher's son, as the 21-year-old deserves a chance in an interview with Motorsport-Total. Berger added that Mick delivered and through the Michael Schumacher's family knows what the hurdles one might have to overcome in racing in order to get to the top. The 21-year-old is likely to face stiff competition from fellow F2 title contenders Callum Ilott and Robert Schwartzman, while Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg are also free agents heading into the new season.

(Image Courtesy: Formula One Twitter)