Michael Vick Gifted $75k By Rapper Friend T.I. Post Prison Stint And Bankruptcy

Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick was gifted $75k from American rapper T.I. after bankruptcy and his prison stint.

Former NFL star Michael Vick has seen it all his in his career. From the highs of being named thrice in the Pro Bowl to the lows of spending time in prison, Vicks had a dramatic fall. The former Atalanta Falcons quarterback was a fan favourite, before pleading guilty for his involvement in a dogfighting ring that halted his career. After that, the quarterback spent the rest of his playing career at Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.  

Michael Vick conviction saw the player get bankrupt

During ESPN’s 30 for 30 on Michael Vick, the struggles of the former NFL quarterback and his redemption story have been brought to light. Vick spent 19 months in prison after pleading guilty and was forced to file bankruptcy because he owed up to $50 million to creditors and nearly $30 million to the Atlanta Falcons. He lost almost all belongings to repay his debt. Once Michael Vick prison stint ended, he had no money to his name and his bank accounts were in the negative. When Michael Vick and his wife checked their bank accounts, they realised they had -$1,000 to their name. Thankfully, Michael Vick could count a friend in T.I., who helped them out of a tough spot. 

T.I. gifted $75k after Michael Vick prison stint and bankruptcy

Famous American rapper T.I. was a good friend of Michael Vick and stood by him in tough times. Once T.I. called Vick to ask how he was doing and whether he needed any help. Vick responded by asking $ 50,000 to get back on his feet. T.I. did one better and gave him $75000 instead, giving Vick a second chance to restructure his life. Vick took the opportunity, got back on his feet enjoyed the most fabulous statistical season of his career in 2009 with the Eagles and was named to a fourth Pro Bowl in 2010 repaying T.I.'s trust in him. 

