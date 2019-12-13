Michael Vick's Dogfighting Story: How The Scandal Changed Animal Rescue

Michael Vick announced his retirement on the eve of this year’s Super Bowl. The timing was noteworthy given Matt Ryan (his Atlanta Falcons replacement) was preparing to play the Super Bowl. Michael Vick played 13 NFL seasons as a quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was the No. 1 pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. Michael Vick was highly regarded for his speed and agility and was a four-time Pro Bowler. He managed excellent seasons in 2002 and 2004.

Michael Vick NFL: pleads guilty to dogfighting

While Michael Vick was excelling on the pitch, he pleaded guilty for his connection with dogfighting rings in 2007. He was sentenced to jail until 2009 after public outcry. Matt Ryan was drafted in by the Falcons who became the team’s star quarterback. Michael Vick’s case sparked public empathy for the horrors that these animals faced. For the first time, people asked the question, “What about the dogs?”

More than 500,000 Animal Lovers Sign Petition Asking NFL to Remove Michael Vick from the Pro Bowl https://t.co/kCqxeXTYaS — People (@people) December 11, 2019

Michal Vick dogfighting story: How the scandal changed animal rescue forever

Fighting dogs were taken into custody and were considered damaged goods. They were routinely euthanised. However, after the scandal, dogs were treated better and were given a chance to live. 51 pit bulls were freed from Michael Vick’s wooded Virginia compound. He was asked to pay more than $900,00 and served close to 21 months in federal prison.

Michael Vick dogfighting story: What about the dogs?

While three did not survive, the other 48 survived and were taken in by rescue groups. Some of them were subsequently adopted by people. The dogs thrived beyond expectation, some becoming therapy and service animals. Others became social-media and TV stars. Most notably, their collective story has led to harsher federal penalties against dogfighting.

