Mick Foley Reveals The Best Thing About Working With Triple H

other sports

The former wrestler Mick Foley said that he loved working with the WWE executive and former champion because he brought out the best in people. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mick Foley

It's been 20 years since Mick Foley fought Triple H at the Royal Rumble in Madison Square. Even after all this time, Foley is still a Triple H fan. The former wrestler said that he loved working with the WWE executive and the former champion because he brought out the best in people.

Also Read | WWE: From Dude Love To Mankind, Look At Top 3 Mick Foley Characters

Also Read | Watch Triple H Thrash The Rock At Summerslam 1998 To Become Intercontinental Champion

Mick Foley explained that while he was on WWE, he had hurt his knee and was not 100% fit. So, Triple H worked with him and came up with a way to work around his weaknesses. He worked with his strengths too. Recounting a moment from the Rumble match, Mick Foley said that he was suplexing Triple H when a piece of wood hurt the former champion. However, Triple H kept going. 

Also Read | Goldberg Reveals That He Had Differences With Triple H On 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Mick Foley on AEW

Mick Foley also shared his thoughts about WWE’s rival promotion – All Elite Wrestling. Mick Foley said that AEW had a fantastic roster of talent. However, Foley thought that the promotion did not have enough wrestlers working full-time for them. It meant that more mistakes were being made at live events.

Also Read | WWE TLC: Why Vince McMahon And Triple H Were Absent From PPV

AEW wrestlers are inexperienced: Mick Foley 

Mick Foley said that during his time, wrestlers were aware if the angle wasn’t perfect. He said that the inexperience among the AEW wrestlers when it came to shooting angles and performing for a camera could be seen on each TV telecast. He added that in time, these characters would grow and perfect their showmanship. He also noted that the NXT roster had a slight advantage over AEW wrestlers because they were being trained to work full-time.

Published:
COMMENT
