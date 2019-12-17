WWE TLC: Why Vince McMahon And Triple H Were Absent From PPV

WWE TLC pulled off one of the greatest Pay-Per-Views of the year and fans got to experience a lot of exciting turns. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Vice President Triple H chose to opt-out of the year-ending PPV for 2019. WWE fans did not skip noticing that.

According to Wrestling Observer, none of the men were physically present at WWE TLC. It was quite uncommon because Vince McMahon and Triple H always make time to stay present at PPV events. Even though they were not there, both the men were active in the production meeting of WWE TLC. The show was put together after getting Vince McMahon’s consent.

WWE TLC: Where was Triple H and Vince McMahon? Who conducted WWE TLC?

RAW executive director Paul Heyman and SmackDown executive director Bruce Prichard were made in charge of the matches of their respective brands. Both Triple H and Vince McMahon were absent. Paul Heyman and Bruce Pichard did their job well as WWE TLC proved to be an amazing night.

Triple H is currently focussed upon the NXT roster and the 15-time world champion has totally dedicated himself to the brand. WWE NXT has risen to extreme prominence ever since Triple H and Shawn Michael have engaged with the brand. It is pretty evident in the results. Meanwhile, CEO Vince McMahon has been constantly juggling between WWE and XFL in preparation for the launch of the new league. Indeed, these are exciting times for the promotion.

Thankful for each and every member of the #WWE Universe. From our WWE family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 28, 2019

