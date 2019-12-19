Goldberg Reveals That He Had Differences With Triple H On 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

When Goldberg debuted in 2003, the whole WWE Universe started celebrating. However, the same can't be said about the WWE locker room. Recently, Stone Cold Steve Austin interviewed Goldberg in The Broken Skull Sessions’ second episode. Talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Goldberg revealed that he was an enemy to everyone in the locker room. He especially didn’t get along with former WWE superstar Triple H.

Also Read | Goldberg Wants A Rematch With The Undertaker After A FAILED Attempt Earlier This Year

Also Read | Goldberg Admits To Feeling 'weird' After Losing To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33

When Goldberg arrived in WWE, he was given a clash against Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, things were not very pleasant as Goldberg was made to feel that he is an enemy to everyone.

Also Read | WWE TLC: Why Vince McMahon And Triple H Were Absent From PPV

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

Also Read | WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio Eliminates Randy Orton, Triple H To Win Royal Rumble 2006

Goldberg and Triple H's indifferences

Explaining the situation, Goldberg stated that he came in and many superstars in the locker room did not get along well with him. That made him talk bad things about them in the ring and beat them up. He also remembered that Triple H was one of them.

Also Read | Batista Responds To Triple H And Randy Orton Following Comments On Hall Of Fame Induction

Also Read | No, CM Punk Will Not Appear On WWE Backstage Along With Triple H

This explanation by Goldberg makes sense in a way as WCW and WWE seemed to be at war in those days. The one who used to enter WWE from WCW was considered as an enemy.